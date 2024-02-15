Puri-Ayodhya special train soon: Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw

Puri: Special train between Puri and Ayodhya will be introduced soon, informed, Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw while speaking to the media persons on the sideline of the foundation stone laying ceremony of the Siddhamahaveer Railway Over Bridge at Saradhabali in Puri.

Ashwini Vaishnaw said that the Puri-Ayodhya special train will be flagged off in July-August. He further informed that the Konark will get rail connectivity from Puri and the Union Government will approve the proposal very soon.

Union Road Transport and Highways Minister Nitin Gadkari, who joined the foundation stone laying ceremony through video conference, expressed his happiness over the foundation stone-laying or inauguration ceremonies of 28 National Highways at a cost of Rs 6600 Crore.

The Union Road Transport and Highways Minister also announced that a 6-kilometre-long road will soon be constructed to connect Satapada of Krushnaprasad block in Puri district and Janhikuda. This was a long pending demands of the people of the area.

According to reports, 7753 km of national highways have been constructed in Odisha till date. Bhubaneswar ring road will be constructed at a cost of Rs 6253 crore. A total of 111 km of ring road will be constructed. In addition, three economic corridors will be constructed.

Similarly, Rs 300.33 crores has been sanctioned for Nayagarh Town Bypass, 499.79 crores for Kandarpur-Balikuda section, 511.54 crores for Balikuda-Mulakani, and 323.76 crores for Rayagada bypass have been approved.