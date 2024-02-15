Union Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw files his nomination for Rajya Sabha elections

Bhubaneswar: The Union Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw on Thursday filed his nomination papers for Rajya Sabha elections.

He filed his nomination papers at the Odisha assembly in presence of state BJP president Manmohan Samal and other party leaders.

Ashwini Vaishnaw becomes the third candidate from Odisha to file the nomination for Rajya Sabha elections in Odisha.

Earlier in 2019, Aswini Vaishnaw had contested for Rajya Sabha polls in Odisha.

The Bhartiya Janata Party (BJP) on Wednesday announced the name of Union Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw from Odisha

The State ruling Biju Janata Dal (BJD) extended its support to Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw in the upcoming Rajya Sabha election.

“Biju Janata Dal will support the candidature of Shri Ashwini Vaishnaw, Hon’ble Union Minister, Railways, Communication and Information and Technology for the larger interest of State’s Railways and Telecom Development in the ensuing Election to Rajya Sabha-2024,” said party president Naveen Patnaik.

MLA Debasish Samantaray and Subhasish Khuntia filed their respective nomination papers for Rajya Sabha in the presence of CM Naveen Patnaik and senior ministers and several MLAs.