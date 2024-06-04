Indian Army Recruitment 2024: Apply for 220 vacancies, check eligibility and other details

The Indian Army has announced application for female candidates for the admission of BSc Nursing Course for the year 2024 at Colleges of Nursing under Armed Forces Medical Services (AFMS). The application is announced for filling of 220 seats available.

Interested and eligible female candidates can visit the official website of the Indian Army at joinindianarmy.nic.in. to apply online for the vacancies.

More Details:

Vacancies:

Name of Institution Affiliated University No. of seats CON, AFMC Pune Maharashtra University of Health Sciences (MUHS) 40 CON,CH (EC) Kolkata West Bengal University of Health Sciences (WBUHS) 30 CON, INHS Asvini, Mumbai Maharashtra University of Health Sciences (MUHS) 40 CON, CH (CC) Lucknow Atal Bihari Vajpayee Medical University (ABVMU) 40 CON, CH (AF) Bangalore Rajiv Gandhi University of Health Sciences (RGUHS) 40 CON, AH (R&R) New Delhi Delhi University (DU) 30

Total seats: 220

Educational Qualification:

Only female candidates who have passed 10+2 examination with Physics, Chemistry and Biology can apply for the posts. They should have scored an aggregate of not less than 50 % marks in the final exams and should have passed the exam in the first attempt.

Age Limit:

The candidate should born between 1.10.199 and 30.09.2007.

Selection Procedure:

Candidates have to appear for Test of General Intelligence & General English (ToGIGE), Psychological Assessment, Interview and Medical examination at Base Hospital Delhi Cantt.

Application Fee:

General/Unreserved: Rs 200

SC/ST: Exempted from paying application fee.

For more details interested candidates can visit the official website of the Indian Army at joinindianarmy.nic.in.