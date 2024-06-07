In ‘signature Khalistani style’ she quietly came from behind and hit me: Kangana Ranaut on CISF constable

Mumbai: BJP leader and actress Kangana Ranaut, who was ‘slapped’ by a CISF constable at the Chandigarh airport, has now said that the constable waited to cross her and in “Khalistani style quietly came from behind and hit her face”.

Kangana on Friday morning went to her Instagram stories, where she shared a tweet by former Indian Army Officer Gaurav Arya, who had written on X: “CISF Constable Kulwinder Kaur who attacked Kangna Ranaut will be punished. She may lose her job. That is what she probably planned all along. This whole thing about supporting the farmer’s protest is utter nonsense.”

“Kulwinder Kaur has just entered politics. If Beant Singh’s son can win just because his father assassinated Indira Gandhi and Amritpal Singh can win because he looks like Bhindranwale, Kulwinder Kaur will receive support, too.” Sharing the tweet, Kangana wrote: “This makes most sense to me, she strategically waited for me to cross her and in a signature Khalistani style quietly came from behind and hit my face Without saying a word.” Kangana, who is the newly-elected BJP MP from Mandi, Himachal Pradesh, was on her way to Delhi when the incident took place.

She shared that she asked the constable as to why she hit the politician-actress. “When I asked why she did that, she looked away and started to speak in to the phone cameras focused at her (can be seen in her videos) hogging sudden public attention, farmers laws have been repealed and they don’t concern anyone anymore probably this was her way of joining Khalistani bandwagon which is getting major political seats in Punjab,” she wrote.

Moments later, Kangana shared an image of two guards killing a lady, depicting former Indian Prime Minister Indira Gandhi’s assassination in 1984. “Emergency will be out soon to show how a disarmed elderly lady was killed inside her own house by people in uniform who she trusted with her security, and they used 35 bullets to kill one old aged lady, story of brave Khalistanis will be out soon,” she wrote. On Thursday a clip started to do the rounds on X following the incident. It was at the security checkpoint where Kaur slapped Kangana.