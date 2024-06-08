Subarnapur: Police ASI suspended for assaulting youth with third degree

Sonepur: A Police ASI has been suspended in Subarnapur district of Odisha for the charge of assaulting a youth with third degree punishment at the Police Station after lifting him in a false case. The incident took place at the Subalaya Police Station.

The suspended police officer has been identified as Santosh Sindiria, an ASI at the Subalaya Police Station.

As per reports, the ASI had called Jagannath Karmi of Tebhapadar village to Subalaya Police Station on June 3rd to investigate a theft incident.

However, during the investigation, though Jagannath said that he was not involved in the theft incident, the ASI did not pay heed.

The policeman reportedly crossed all limits of brutality and thrashed Jagannath in such a way that he even could not sit or walk. His buttocks, thigh and feet were reportedly bruised by the third degree punishment.

Though the victim’s family informed Police IIC of Subalaya, the police officer did not pay heed to him, rather allegedly threatened them.

Finally, the family informed the SP about the torture over the phone. As a result, Jagannath was released from the police station.

Later, the family took Jagannath to Birmaharajpur hospital in a critical condition where he was treated.

The locals have questioned if Jagannath was really involved in any theft incident, then why he was not sent to jail. On the basis of which rule of law, he was brought to the police station and kept there for three days and then released him with such third degree.

However, finally the SP has suspended the ASI named Santosh Sindria and has given the case to the Additional SP.

It remains to be seen how the police investigation is going and how action is being taken against the guilty police ASI.