Youth slits throat of girl in Deogarh of Odisha

Odisha
Youth slits throat of girl
Deogarh: In a shocking incident a youth slit throat of a girl in Deogarh of Odisha on Saturday. Later, he also slit his own throat and succumbed to the injury at the hospital. The incident took place on the road in the Guru sahi area of Deogarh.

As per reports, when the girl was going on the road, the youth first slit her throat with the help of a blade. Later, he also slit his own throat.

The girl and the youth were rushed to the hospital following the incident for treatment. However, the doctors there declared the youth as dead.

The critically injured girl is undergoing treatment at the hospital.

Further reports awaited.

