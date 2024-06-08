Woman attacked by unknown animal in Balasore, villagers scared

Balasore: A woman was reportedly attacked by an unknown animal in Balasore district of Odisha on Saturday. The incident took place in the Gada village under Khaira Police Station limits in the district.

The woman has been identified as Satyabhama, the wife of Gananath Nayak.

As per reports, the woman was injured after being attacked by an unknown animal in Gada village. She has been admitted to Khaira Medical Center.

The woman had gone to her garden to collect firewood when she was attacked by the unknown creature. As she screamed, the animal left her bleeding and ran away.

The local people rescued the woman from the spot and admitted her at the hospital in Khaira.

After the woman was brought to her house from the hospital, the unknown animal also attacked her son.

After getting information the officials of Oupada Forest Department have launched a search operation to catch the said animal. The animal looks like a tiger cub, but it has not been identified yet.

