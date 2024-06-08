108 Ambulance catches fire in Bhadrak, patient and driver narrowly escape

Bhadrak: In a shocking incident, a 108 Ambulance caught fire in Bhadrak district of Odisha on Saturday. The incident took place near a petrol pump on the Jamujhari road in Basudevpur area. The driver and the patient narrowly escaped.

As per reports, today afternoon a mini truck hit a motorcycle and fled from the scene near Betata petrol pump. The motorcycle rider was lying on the road in a critical condition following the incident.

Witnessing the critical person the staff members of the petrol pump called for a 108 Ambulance. Accordingly, the Ambulance reached the spot and when it was lifting the critical patient to shift him to the hospital, somehow the vehicle caught fire. Hence, at once the patient and the driver got out from the Ambulance and narrowly escaped.

After getting information the Fire services personnel rushed to the spot and doused the flames. However, by then the Ambulance was completely turned to ashes.

