IBPS PO, Clerk Recruitment 2024: Application process to begin soon, Check schedule

The Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS) is set to begin the application procedure for the Probationary Officers (PO) and Clerk (Clerk) recruitment soon.

As per the official notification, the preliminary examinations for IBPS PO, IBPS Clerk, along with RRB PO, and RRB Clerk vacancies are scheduled to be held in the month of August.

Eligible and interested candidate can visit the official website of IBPS to apply for the vacancies.

Exam Dates:

Prelims examinations for Office Assistants and Officer Scale I at regional rural banks (IBPS RRB Clerk and RRB PO): August 3, 5, 10, 17, and 18

IBPS PO Prelims exam: October 19 and 20

IBPS PO Main exam: November 30

IBPS SO Prelims exams: September 9

IBPS SO Main exams: December 14

IBPS Clerk Prelims exams: August 24, 25, and 31

IBPS Clerk Main exam: October 13

Eligibility criteria:

The candidate must hold a Degree (Graduation) in any discipline from a University recognized by the Govt. Of India or any equivalent qualification recognized as such by the Central Government.

Age Limit:

Candidates the age should be between 20 to 30 years as on August 1, 2024.

How to Apply:

Visit the official website at ibps.in

Click on the apply link for various posts 2024.

Register and proceed with the application.

Fill out the application form and upload the documents.

Pay the application fee and submit the form.

Download the submitted form and take a printout for future reference.

For more details, interested and eligible candidate can visit the official website of Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS) at ibps.in.