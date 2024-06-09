Gold price in India remains the same for 24 carat on June 9

Bhubaneswar: The price of gold in India has remained the same in the last 24 hours. On June 9, 2024, 24-carat gold (10 grams) was priced at Rs 71,670 while 22-carat gold (10 grams) cost Rs 65,700. The rates have remained same in the last 24 hours.

Odisha’s capital city Bhubaneswar, the rate of the yellow metal has remained in the last 24 hours. On June 9, 2024, 24-carat gold (10 grams) costs Rs 71,670 while 22-carat gold (10 grams) costs Rs 65,700.

Gold price witnessed no changes across major cities of India.

City 24 carat 22 carat Delhi Rs 71,820 Rs 65,850 Mumbai Rs 71,670 Rs 65,700 Chennai Rs 72,550 Rs 66,500 Kolkata Rs 71,670 Rs 65,700 Hyderabad Rs 71,670 Rs 65,700 Bangalore Rs 71,670 Rs 65,700 Bhubaneswar Rs 71,670 Rs 65,700

Silver price in India

The rate of silver in India has remained the same in the last 24 hours. On June 9, 2024, silver costs Rs 91,500 per kilogram.