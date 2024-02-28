President Droupadi Murmu to be on 4-day Odisha-visit from today

Bhubaneswar: The President of India, Droupadi Murmu is all set to embark her four-day visit to Odisha from today. As per official reports, she will be participating in various programmes in six districts including Keonjhar, Cuttack, Bhubaneswar, Berhampur, Sambalpur and Mayurbhanj during her four-day visit.

President Murmu will arrive at Rairangpur in Mayurbhanj district in the evening at around 4.45 pm. She will be on a two-day visit at her hometown. According to schedule, on February 29, she will be visiting Maa Kichakeshwari Temple, Khiching at around 9.15 am. She will also lay foundation and inaugurating various programmes in Mayurbhanj district.

The president will then arrive in Keonjhar where she will inaugurate a seminar in Keonjhar and address the students of Dharanidhar University. Later in the evening, she will be inaugurating 53rd Convocation of Utkal University in Bhubaneswar and will stay overnight at Raj Bhawan.

On March 1, the Indian President will be attending the 25th Convocation of Berhampur University in Ganjam district. In the evening she will attend the Golden Jubilee programme organised by the Brahmakumari Ishwariya University.

The next day she will take part in various programmes organised in Sambalpur district and then she will depart to Delhi via Jharsuguda airport.

In order to maintain security and peace, elaborate security arrangements will be put in place and all the district collectors and SPs of the six districts have been informed about the President schedule visit.

Around 50 platoon forces will be deployed in the twin city for President Murmu’s visit. Of which 30 platoons will be deployed in Bhubaneswar and 20 platoons in Cuttack. In Bhubaneswar around 85 officers will be in charge of monitoring the security arrangements and in Cuttack 43 officers will be placed. Similarly, around 160 traffic police will be placed in twin cities Bhubaneswar and Cuttack.