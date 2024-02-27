Microsoft co-founder Bill Gates arrives in Odisha, here’s why

Bhubaneswar: Microsoft Co-founder Bill Gates arrived in Odisha this evening to review the functioning of Krushi Samiksha Kendra at Krushi Bhavan in Bhubaneswar tomorrow.

Bill Gates will review how the Krushi Samiksha Kendra, which is reportedly functioning with assistance from the Bill Gates Foundation, is contributing to the development of farmers.

It is to be noted here that Odisha government had signed an MoU with Bill Gates Foundation in 2017 for the improvement of the livelihoods of smallholder farmers and promoting inclusive farming in Odisha. The MoU worth Rs 32 crore was signed between the Department of Agriculture and Farmers’ Empowerment (DOA & FE) of Odisha Government and the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation.

Before his visit to the State, he had praised Odisha saying that the government is providing financial and other related support to empower farmers by using Digital Public Infrastructure (DPI). From Ethiopia to Sri Lanka, and beyond, the world is watching Odisha’s pioneering strides in agriculture.

Sources said that prior to Bill Gates’ visit a team from his office had already arrived in Odisha and had a discussion with Agriculture Department Principal Secretary Arabinda Padhee at Krushi Bhavan.

Apart from reviewing the functioning of Krushi Samiksha Kendra at Krushi Bhavan, the visionary computer programmer and philanthropist is slated to meet Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik, farmers and entrepreneurs and held discussion with them.

It is to be noted here that the Krushi Samiksha Kendra is a centralized real-time monitoring system for design and delivery of tailored digital extension to 6.5 million farmers, asset management, rapid response (disaster management), farmer feedback, and access to government assistance/services.