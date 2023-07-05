Phulbani: Leopard hide seized, 11 poachers arrested

Phulbani: As many as 11 poachers were arrested by the Forest department from Badagarh forest under Karda range of Phulbani Forest division in Kandhamal district after recovering a leopard skin today.

According to DFO Prashant Patel, the forest officials conducted a raid on Badagarh forest based on a reliable information about a group of poachers extracting the hide and claws of a leopard they had hunted on Tuesday late night.

A total of 11 haunters were arrested from the spot and all of them were forwarded to the court following their arrest.

It is to be noted here that the forest officials intensified patrolling after a leopard attacked a man in the concerned area three days ago.