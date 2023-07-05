Phulbani: Leopard hide seized, 11 poachers arrested

It is to be noted here that the forest officials intensified patrolling after a leopard attacked a man in the concerned area three days ago.

Leopard hide seized in Phulbani

Phulbani: As many as 11 poachers were arrested by the Forest department from Badagarh forest under Karda range of Phulbani Forest division in Kandhamal district after recovering a leopard skin today.

According to DFO Prashant Patel, the forest officials conducted a raid on Badagarh forest based on a reliable information about a group of poachers extracting the hide and claws of a leopard they had hunted on Tuesday late night.

A total of 11 haunters were arrested from the spot and all of them were forwarded to the court following their arrest.

