Passenger suddenly collapses and dies in Puri railway station in Odisha

Puri: A passenger has died all of a sudden at the ticket booking counter of the Puri railway station in Odisha on Monday.

The deceased passenger has been identified as Debapriya Mohanty of Rasulgarh Nua Sahi area. Reportedly he visited Puri on Sunday night.

While stepping out of the train in the Puri railway station, he collapsed all of a sudden near the ticket booking counter.

He was rescued by the GRP police and admitted to District Headquarter Hospital (DHH), there doctors declared him brought dead.

It is worth mentioning that, the police contacted the family members of the man with the help his mobile phone.