Pangolin rescued from Nuapada of Odisha, see details

Nuapada: On the basis of reliable information, a team of STF conducted raid with the help of Forest Officials of Khariar Forest Division on Tuesday, said reports.

According to reports, on October 31, 2023 in the morning at Bankapur Chhaka under Khariar Police Station of Nuapada District regarding dealing or possession of wildlife products by wildlife criminals.

It is worth mentioning that, as a result one wildlife criminal identified as Ranjan Kumar Sahu of Kalahandi was apprehended. During the search one live pangolin was rescued.

One Mahindra Xylo vehicle along with other incriminating materials were recovered from his possession. The accused person could not produce any authority in support of possession of such Live Pangolin, for which he has been apprehended.

In this connection STF PS Case No.25 dated 31.10.2023 U/s 379/411/120(B) IPC r/w. Sec.51 of Wild Life (Protection) Act, 1972 has been registered and the accused person will be forwarded to the Court of SDJM, Khariar. The Live Pangolin also handed over to DFO, Khariar for safe custody. Investigation is still underway.

The Indian pangolin (Maniscrassicaudata), also called thick-tailed pangolin, scaly anteater and bajrakapta in Odia is a solitary, shy, slow-moving, nocturnal mammal. It is a schedule-I protected animal under Wild Life Protection act, 1972. Schedule I provides absolute protection – offences under these are prescribed for the highest penalties. Special drive against the wildlife criminals/ poachers is continuing.