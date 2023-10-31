Protection of Similipal: 71 guns seized in Mayurbhanj of Odisha

Mayurbhanj: In a major crackdown on poachers and for the protection of Similipal, the police have effected a major arrest and seize operation said reports on Tuesday.

According to latest reports in order to protect Similipal from poaching a number of steps are being undertaken.

It is worth mentioning that, as many as 32 cases have been filed during the search operations under as many as 14 police jurisdictions.

Furthermore, as many as 71 country guns have been seized by the police said reliable police sources today.

Reportedly, raw materials, pangolin scales and deer antlers have also been seized in the raid informed the Mayurbhanj SP B Gangadhar on Tuesday.

This is the second phase of such a major seize. In the first phase as many as 14 poachers were arrested and 165 guns were seized in Mayurbhanj district of Odisha.

Detailed report in this matter is awaited.