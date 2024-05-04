Odisha: Woman found dead in Bhubaneswar under mysterious circumstances

Odisha
By Sudeshna Panda 0
Woman found dead in Bhubaneswar

Bhubaneswar: In a shocking incident, a woman has been found dead in Bhubaneswar under mysterious circumstances on Saturday. The body of a woman was found hanging from a rented house, said reports.

Reports further say that, the has been recovers from a slum in Bharatpur area of Bhubaneswar under Bharatpur Police station. It is worth mentioning that, another woman staying with her has been absconding.

The family of the deceased has filed murder allegations in this regard. The police has reached the spot and a probe is underway. The body has been recovered and sent for postmortem. Detailed reports awaited in this matter.

Also Read: Assistant Executive Engineer Found Hanging In Odisha, Probe Underway

 

 
Kalinga TV is now on WhatsApp. Join today to get latest Updates
 
Sudeshna Panda 8989 news 55 comments

A lawyer by profession, a writer by passion and a foodie by soul. Odisha is my home state and I write about it on kalingatv.com

You might also like More from author
Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.