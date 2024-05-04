Odisha: Woman found dead in Bhubaneswar under mysterious circumstances

Bhubaneswar: In a shocking incident, a woman has been found dead in Bhubaneswar under mysterious circumstances on Saturday. The body of a woman was found hanging from a rented house, said reports.

Reports further say that, the has been recovers from a slum in Bharatpur area of Bhubaneswar under Bharatpur Police station. It is worth mentioning that, another woman staying with her has been absconding.

The family of the deceased has filed murder allegations in this regard. The police has reached the spot and a probe is underway. The body has been recovered and sent for postmortem. Detailed reports awaited in this matter.