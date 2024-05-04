Mythological act turns fatal as 14-year-old playing kali kills 11-year-old in Kanpur

Kanpur: A mythological drama turned tragic in Uttar Pradesh’s Kanpur after a 14-year-old, who was playing the role of Goddess Kali slashed the throat of an 11-year-old resulting in death.

The incident has come to the fore from Bambhiyapur village of Kanpur. According to reports, the Bhagwat Katha was being organized in one Subash Saini’s place, during which the two minor played the role of Goddess Kali and Demon.

Reportedly, the kid was asked to use a blunt trident; however, not finding one, the minor used a real knife. In the incident, another kid was injured fatally.

Following this, the 11-year-old was rushed to the nearby hospital in serious condition, however he was declared dead by the doctor.

After receiving information about the incident, police reached the spot, seized the body and sent it for autopsy. The cops have further detained the accused and initiated investigation.

Revealing about the incident, Kanpur DCP Vijay Dhull informed an FIR has been registered against the accused for causing death by rash or negligent act not amounting to culpable homicide a complaint by the father of the deceased.

Reportedly, the 14-year-old will be presented to the Juvenile Court. Further investigation into the matter is underway.