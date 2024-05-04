Canada Police arrest suspects in connection with Hardeep Singh Nijjar, release pics

New-Delhi: The Canadian police have arrested three suspects of an alleged hit squad linked to the murder Khalistani terrorist Hardeep Singh Nijjar in British Columbia last year.

The three accused has been identified as Karanpreet Singh, 28, Kamalpreet Singh, 22 and Karan Brar, 22. The three members of the hit squad are alleged to have played different roles as shooters, drivers and spotters during Nijjar’s assassination.

According to Superintendent Mandeep Mooker, the accused living as non-permanent residents in Alberta for three to five years. The cops have also released their photos. They have been charged with first-degree murder and conspiracy to commit murder.

Nijjar, a designated terrorist in India, was shot dead by two unidentified gunmen in British Columbia on June 18 last year. Following which Prime Minister Justin Trudeau accused the Indian government in September of being involved in the shooting.

India vehemently denied Trudeau’s claims, calling them “absurd and motivated” after which bilateral relations went off the course with tit-for-tat expulsion of diplomats, New Delhi temporarily suspending visa operations in Canada, and Ottawa calling off trade talks.

According to the Indian government, Nijjar was “actively involved in operationalising, networking, training and financing” members of the banned militant group Khalistan Tiger Force.