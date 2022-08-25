Odisha’s Iswar Chandra Nayak among 46 teachers selected for National Awards

Bhubaneswar: It is a matter of great pride and joy for the people of entire Odisha that Iswar Chandra Nayak from the State has been selected for the National Awards to Teachers.

Apart from Iswar Chandra Nayak, who is a teacher of Government Upper Primary School Kanapur in Puri district of Odisha, 45 teachers from across the country have been selected for National Awards.

President of India, Droupadi Murmu, will confer the National Awards to the selected the teachers 2022 on September 5, 2022.

Iswar Chandra Nayak has been reportedly selected for the National Awards for teachers for his unique style of teaching and contribution to the teaching.

The purpose of National Awards to Teachers is to celebrate the unique contribution of teachers in the country and to honour those teachers who through their commitment and industry have not only improved the quality of school education but also enriched the lives of their students.

The event will be telecast live on Doordarshan and Swayam Prabha Channels of Ministry of Education and streamed live on https://webcast.gov.in/moe.

Click here to see the complete list of the teachers selected for the National Awards to Teachers 2022