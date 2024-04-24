What’s “Look between H and L on your keyboard” trend all about?

If you are active on microblogging platform X (formerly Twitter), then you must have noticed the recently viral trend of “look between H and L on your keyboard.” Though the trend doesn’t make much sense, netizens are curious to know why this trend has suddenly taken the internet by storm.

This viral meme asks social media users to look between certain letters on their keyboard to decode the meaning behind the meme.

As per reports, the trend began with a meme shared on 4Chan, a simple image-based bulletin board where anyone can post comments and share images anonymously, in 2021. The meme featured a character from the anime series K-On and it read, “Look between T and O on your keyboard”. After being shared, it quickly gained popularity.

Notably, the letters Y, U, and I between T and O spell Yui, a character from the anime series. This meme went viral and sparked a new trend of look between H and L on their keyboards, which results in the letters J and K. The JK means “just kidding” in short.

The question now arises that why is it trending now on X? The memes was first seen on X in April 2024, with X users sharing posts related to ‘K-On!’ and ‘My Hero Academia’. The meme has so far crossed millions of views and multiple people including big companies following the trend.

Joining the trend, online food delivery giant Swiggy tweeted, “veg biryani is the best. Look between H and L on your keyboard.” Meanwhile, online dating app Tinder posted, “Look between Y and O to know who needs to go on a date together.”

Even Delhi police joined the trend and posted, “If you look at your keyboard while driving, the thing between Q and R will meet you with a challan.” The Guinness World Records also joined the trend and shared, “Applicant: “I want to break the record for the longest time without sleep!!” Us: Look between T and U on your keyboard.”