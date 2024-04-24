Massive fire in excise office in Keonjhar, important documents reduced to ashes

Anandapur: There has been a massive fire in excise office in Keonjhar district of Odisha, said reliable reports in Wednesday. According to reports, many important documents have been burnt.

Reports say that, a terrible fire occurred in the office of Joda Excise department department in Keonjhar district. The fire was found in the excise office of Badbil police station on Kiriburu road.

Many valuable papers, confiscated vehicles and other items were burnt to ashes in this terrible fire. On receiving the information, the fire brigade has tackled the fire.

According to information, a fire broke out in a vacant office at Kiriburu road late last night. The fire is believed to have caused a lot of damage. While the cause of the fire is unclear, the police reached the spot and started an investigation into the matter. Detailed reports awaited.