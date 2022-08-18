Odisha cadre IAS officer Rajesh Verma appointed as Secretary to President Droupadi Murmu

New Delhi: Odisha cadre IAS officer Rajesh Verma has been appointed as the Secretary to President Droupadi Murmu today, informed in a letter issued by the Ministry of Personnel, Public Grievances and Pensions of the central Government.

The Appointments Committee of the Cabinet has approved the appointment of Shri Rajesh Verma, IAS (OR:87), Secretary, Ministry of Corporate Affairs as Secretary to the President of India vice Shri Kapil Dev Tripathi, IAS (AM:80) (Retd.), reads the said letter.

It is to be note that Rajesh Verma is a 1987-batch Odisha cadre IAS officer.