Odisha’s first Vande Bharat Express to be flagged off tomorrow

Bhubaneswar: The first Vande Bharat Express train from Odisha will be flagged off tomorrow on May 18. The train will run from Puri to Howrah with halt at major stations. All preparations have been made in this regard. The train will be flagged off from Puri.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will flag off the Vande Bharat Express train service from Puri. He will join the programme through video-conferencing.

Odisha Governor Prof. Ganeshi Lal, Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik and Union Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw and Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan will be present.

The train will cover the 500-km Puri-Howrah route in around six hours. The Vande Bharat Express will run at a speed of 110 kmph between Puri and Khordha road and for the rest of the journey it will run at a speed of 130 kmph.

The Vande Bharat Express is a semi-high-speed train manufactured in India. It houses all the modern facilities. The seats have been designed like the seats of Airplanes. The journey will be luxurious. Besides, there are also gears in this train to avoid accidents.

The PM will also lay the foundation stone for the Cuttack Railway Station redevelopment tomorrow. The PM will also lay the foundation stone and dedicate several railway projects worth more than Rs. 8000 crores in Odisha tomorrow. He will also dedicate the 100% electrification of the rail network in Odisha.

As per reports, the Puri-Howrah train will make halt at Khurda Road Junction, Bhubaneswar, Cuttack, Jajpur-Keonjhar Road, Bhadrak, Balasore, and Kharagpur.

The trial run of the Vande Bharat Express took place on April 28 this year and it was successful. The trial route of the train was from Howrah to Puri and then back.

Vande Bharat Express train was first launched in 2019 from Delhi to Varanasi.