Odisha matric results to be declared on May 18, 2023

Cuttack: The wait is finally over, the results of the Odisha matric exams 2023 shall be published on May 18, 2023 informed the Board of Secondary Education.

The Board of Secondary Education (BSE) Odisha at 11.30 am today shared details in connection with the declaration of date and modalities for publication of matric results 2023

The dates relating to the publication of the results of the High School Certificate (HSC), the Odisha State Open School (SOSC) and the Madhyama Exam 2023 has been announced by the Board of Secondary Education (BSE) Odisha today.

The candidates can check the result on the board website that is: www.bseodisha.ac.in.

One can also get the result by SMSing OR10—-roll number to 5676750.

The results will be available from 12 PM onwards, said reports.

It is worth mentioning that a total of 5,32,000 candidates for matric, secondary and open schools took the exam in 3218 examination centers of the state.

The Vice President of the BSE Odisha had called for a press briefing today through a formal notice which read as follows:

“All media ( print & electronic) reporting executives are requested to kindly attend a Press briefing by the Board at the conference hall of the BSE ODISHA CUTTACK at 11.30 am today in connection with the declaration of date & modalities for publication of HSC, SOSC & MADHYAMA Exam -2023. Thanking you all. Vice President.”

Earlier on May 7, 2023 the School and Mass Education Department government of Odisha had informed that the results of the matric exams will be announced in May.

The Department further specified that, it is the aim of the Board to publish the results in and error-free manner within the specified time. The dates for the publication of Matriculation and Plus II results will be announced shortly, the Minister Samir Das said on May 7, 2o23.

Further on April 17, 2023 the BSE President, Ramashish Hazra informed that the matric results will be announced by the third week of May.

The Board of Secondary Education (BSE) has begun the evaluation of answer papers of students who had appeared for the annual high school certificate (HSC) Summative Assessment-II examination 2022 from April 3, 2023.