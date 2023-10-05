Odisha: Woman defrauded while looking for life partner on matrimonial site, watch

Cuttack: A young woman fell victim to fraud while searching for a life partner on a matrimonial site recently in Odisha. The accused allegedly blackmailed her after gaining trust in a seven day affair and later looted lakhs of rupees of gold from her. Now after the complaint, the accused has been arrested.

According to reports, a young woman from Jajpur district of Odisha got in touch with Sudhanshu Behera of Cuttack online when she was interacting through a matrimonial site. Sudhanshu reportedly introduced himself as an Income Tax officer and soon the two developed an affair. As per the young woman he promised to marry her.

At this juncture, the young woman needed two lakhs of rupees. For this, as the young woman wanted to borrow money by mortgaging gold, Sudhanshu took advantage of this and took away 30 grams of gold jewelry from her.

Before realizing anything within the seven-day affair, the complainant was already a victim of fraud. Even when the young woman demanded her gold back, Sudhanshu did not allegedly returned the the same, but he allegedly forced her to make obscene video calls. Even he also allegedly blackmailed her.

Now, finding no other way the young woman lodged a complaint at the Cantonment police station in Cuttack.

Besides, the accused woman and her relatives have alleged that the accused cheated many young women by promising to marry them.

On the other hand, based on the complaint of the young woman, the accused Sudhanshu has been arrested and forwarded to Court by Cantonment police station. Thirty grams of gold jewelery has also been seized from the accused. A case has been registered on the basis of the complaint by the young woman. As of now, one complaint has been filed. Cuttack ADCP Anil Kumar Mishra said that if complaints will be filed in this matter by any other victims, case will be filed accordingly.

Online dating has become the easiest way to find a life partner these days. However, everything must be checked before choosing a life partner instantly online. Otherwise, one may fall victim to such fraud.