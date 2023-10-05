Sikkim flash floods: Body of Odia Jawan Saroj Kumar Das found

Bhubaneswar: In a tragic incident, the body of the Odia jawan Saroj Kumar Das who was missing in the Sikkim flash floods has been found.

It is worth mentioning that, the Odia jawan Saroj Kumar Das was reportedly among 23 army personnel who went missing missing due to a flash flood in the Teesta River in North Sikkim.

Das was a resident of Kendudhipa Village under Kamakhyanagar of Dhenkanal district. He had been recruited in the Corps of Electronics and Mechanical Engineers (EME) wing of the Indian army in 2012 and was serving as a havildar.

Meanwhile, the family members had informed yesterday that the army officials were in regular touch with them and that the search operations were underway to trace the missing jawans.

It is to be noted there that the sudden cloud burst over the Lhonak Lake triggered a flash flood in the Teesta River around 1.30 AM. It was compounded by the release of water from the Chungthang dam that led to a sudden increase in water levels up to 15-20 feet high downstream.

While 14 people died, over 120 others are still missing. Rescue and search.

Also Read: Habitual Offenders In Bhubaneswar To Be Put Behind Bars Ahead Of Durga Puja