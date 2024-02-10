Odisha vigilance raid on headmaster in Kendrapara, details here

Today that is on Saturday in the early morning hours there has been an Odisha vigilance raid on headmaster of a Government school in Kendrapara, said reports. The raid has been conducted on Niranjan Ati, Headmaster of Kendrapara Government High School.

The headmaster has been apprehended by Odisha Vigilance while demanding and accepting bribe of Rs. 5000/- (Rupees Five Thousand) from a staff of the school for facilitating release of his second phase House building loan.

The entire tainted bribe money of Rs. 5000/- has been recovered from exclusive possession of Ati and seized. Following the successful trap, simultaneous searches are going on at four locations of Ati from Disproportionate Aassets (DA) angle.

In this connection, Cuttack Vigilance PS case no 03/2024 U/s-7PC Amendment Act, 2018 has been registered. Investigation is in progress against accused Niranjan Ati, Headmaster. Detailed report awaited.

Earlier the Odisha Vigilance raid on headmaster in Bargarh. The raids were conducted at the residence of headmaster of Ganthipalli High school. The headmaster identified as Pramod Panigrahi in Bargarh district was under Odisha vigilance scanner on charges of amassing assets disproportionate to his known sources of income.

The Vigilance officials conducted raids at five places including house of Panigrahi at Tileimal, Bargarh, triple storied building at Dunguripali, Subarnapur, single storied building in Barpali, office in Ganthiapali, Bargarh and new house at Agalpur, Bolangir.

Till the last reports filed in, the exact amount of disproportionate assets unearthed during the searches will be known after the raids are completely over, informed sources.

School headmaster in Odisha vigilance net. Vigilance officials have raided the residence and office of Ranjit Panigrahi, the head master of Borgaon Project High School situated in Raighar block of Nabarangpur district.

He was accused of possessing property disproportionate to his sources of income. raids were simultaneously conducted in five places.

The residence, shop and office in school headmaster were raided. 30 vigilance officials had been divided into 5 teams for conducting the said raid.