Nabarangpur: School Headmaster Caught In Vigilance Net, Odisha

By KalingaTV Bureau

Nabarangpur:  School headmaster in vigilance net. Vigilance officials have raided the residence and office of Ranjit Panigrahi, the head master of Borgaon Project High School situated in Raighar block of Nabarangpur district.

He was accused of possessing property disproportionate to his sources of income. raids were simultaneously conducted in five places.

The residence, shop and office in school headmaster were raided. 30 vigilance officials had been divided into 5 teams for conducting the said raid.

Till now property worth lakhs has been seized. The exact amount of property or cash is yet to be ascertained.

