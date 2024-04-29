Fire reported after gas cylinder blast in regional office of Bank of India in Baripada, 3 injured

Baripada: A massive fire has been reported in the regional office of Bank of India (BOI) following gas cylinder blast in Baripada of Odisha. As per sources, three employees have been rescued in injured state from the office.

On being informed, fire service personnel reached the spot and initiated operation to douse the flames. According to sources, the incident occurred following gas cylinder blast in the third floor of the building.

The injured have been rushed to the nearby hospital, while efforts to douse the ablaze are underway. Further detailed reports related to the matter are awaited.