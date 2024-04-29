4 vehicles burnt completely as home’s garage catches fire in Anandapur

Anandpur: Vehicles parked in garage of a man’s house caught fire resulting in complete destruction of three scooties and one bullet bike in Anandpur of Odisha’s Keonjhar district.

According to sources, the incident occurred in the house of one Rabindra Barala of Chenapadi Chakk under Nandipada police limits of the district. Reportedly, late last night they heard loud blast sounds of something. When they rushed to see the origin of sound, they found out the vehicles at their garage had caught fire.

They immediately informed fire service personnel about the incident. On being informed, fire service personnel reached the spot and initiated operation to douse the flames. However, the moment they doused the ablaze, the vehicles were completely burnt.

Following the incident, Rabindra Barala has filed a case in the nearby police station suspecting that some miscreants burnt their vehicles.

Further detailed reports related to the mater are awaited.

Earlier, a bus caught fire in Dhenkanal district of Odisha. The passengers of the bus narrowly escape after it caught fire. The bus caught fire in front of Surya Petrol Pump at Anandnagar, near National Highway (NH) 55 in Dhenkanal district. On being informed, fire service personnel reached the spot and doused the flames. However, the cause of the fire still remains unclear.