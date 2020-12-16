Bargarh: The Vigilance sleuths on Wednesday conducted raids at the residence of headmaster of Ganthipalli High school, Pramod Panigrahi in Bargarh district on charges of amassing assets disproportionate to his known sources of income.

The Vigilance officials conducted raids at five places including house of Panigrahi at Tileimal, Bargarh, triple storied building at Dunguripali, Subarnapur, single storied building in Barpali, office in Ganthiapali, Bargarh and new house at Agalpur, Bolangir.

Till the last reports filed in, the exact amount of disproportionate assets unearthed during the searches will be known after the raids are completely over, informed sources.

Further details awaited