3 men posing as police officials loot Rs 2.73 lakh in Aul, arrested in Cuttack

Cuttack: Badambadi cops have arrested three men for posing as police official and looting Rs 2.75 lakh from a businessman’s house in Aul.

According to sources, taking advantage of checking due to election, the three posed as police and looted Rs 2.73 lakh from the house of a businessman in Aul of Odisha’s Kendrapara district. The loot was reported on April 19th.

The accused had also allegedly looted Rs 30 thousand in Badambadi area of Cuttack. Further investigation into the matter is underway. More detailed reports are awaited.

Earlier this month, a fake police gang as arrested by the Commissionerate police in Bhubaneswar. Reportedly, the gang was robbing people in Bhubaneswar with fake police identities for past few months. The gang involved seven members hailing from Madhya Pradesh and had committed crimes in various states including Odisha.

Reportedly, they fake police gang identified themselves as CBI officers and as Custom officers were looting by showing fake Identity Cards.