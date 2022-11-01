Odisha: Sex racket busted in Berhampur, 10 detained

Berhampur: A raid has been conducted in a guesthouse in Berhampur town of Ganjam district in Odisha on Tuesday.

A raid has been conducted under the Baidyanathpur Police limits near Tata-Benz square area in a private guesthouse on the main road.

According to police sources, four (4) women have been rescued and ten (10) customers have been detained by the police.

The Superintendent of Police (SP) in plain clothes was a part of the team that conducted the raid, said reports.

Further details awaited.

 

