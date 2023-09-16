Odisha: Scrub typhus cases on the rise, 7 new positives detected in Sundargarh

Sundargarh: In an alarming situation, a total of seven persons have tested positive for scrub typhus in Sundargarh district on Saturday, said reports.

The Director of Public Health has issued an alert for the rise in Scrub Typhus cases in Odisha since the past few days, said reports.

It is worth mentioning that, samples of 14 people were tested at Padmapur sub-hospital. Five of them were found to be infected with scrub typhus.

The Director of Public Health Odisha has issued a letter regarding increased surveillance for seasonal upsurge of rise in Scrub Typhus cases in Odisha and Leptospirosis. Scrub typhus and Leptospirosis cases are being reported from most of the districts across the state, read the letter.

So intensive surveillance system for early diagnosis need to be strengthened to ensure timely treatment for prevention and management of Scrub Typhus and Leptospirosis.

Therefore the letter hereby has requested to ensure the followings points as detailed below:

• Availability of tests in DPHL by procurement and supply of required test kits.

• Sensitize Doctors to advise the tests in case of PUO.

• Increase public awareness and early diagnosis.

• Increase surveillance for Scrub typhus and Leptospirosis.

• Use of appropriate antibiotics and adequate stock of drugs.

• Conduct online seminars to increase the suspicion level amongst Doctors.

All deaths due to these diseases should be investigated and necessary containment measures need to be taken. Data pertaining to such diseases should be shared to SSU in the prescribed format regularly.

After dengue, there is growing concern about scrub typhus in Odisha. While dengue cases are being detected and on the rise in the state