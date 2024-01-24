Odisha: SCB Medical’s Dr Bhubanananda Mahararana passes away at 69

Cuttack: In tragic news, Emergency officer of SCB Medical in Cuttack Dr Bhubanananda Maharana passed away on Tuesday while undergoing treatment, confirmed reliable reports. He was 69 years old.

Earlier in February 2023, Dr Maharana had suffered from a brain stroke due to high blood pressure. After which, he was admitted to a private hospital in Cuttack for necessary medical assistance.

It is noteworthy mentioning that Dr Bhubanananda Mahararana was working as an Emergency Officer at SCB Medical College and Hospital in Cuttack.

Further details awaited.