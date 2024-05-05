Villagers block NH 326 in Gajapati district over drinking water crisis

Gajapati: Irked over the lack of drinking water supply, the villagers of Chheligarh in Gajapati district blocked NH-326 on Sunday morning.

The irate residents including women put water pots on the road at National Highway 326, blocking the route for more than two hours and several vehicles were stranded.

Reports say, the administration had allegedly failed to resolve the grievances of the villagers as the water supply was hit for which they resorted to demonstration on the road.

As vehicular movement on the route came to a standstill due to the road blockade, the police, administration and local representatives rushed to the spot and held discussions with the villagers.

The blockade was withdrawn after administration assured to solve the drinking water issue.

