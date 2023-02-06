Dr. Bhubanananda Maharana of SCB admitted to hospital

Cuttack: The eminent doctor of Cuttack SCB Medical College and Hospital Dr. Bhubanananda Maharna has suffered from a brain stroke, said reliable reports on Monday.

According to the available information, the doctor suffered from a brain stroke due to high blood pressure. It is reported that, Maharana suffered a brain stroke last night.

The family informed that, the doctor has been admitted to a private hospital in Cuttack for further treatment.

It is worth mentioning that, Dr. Bhubanananda Maharna was working as a Emergency Officer at SCB Medical College and Hospital in Cuttack.

Further details awaited in this matter.