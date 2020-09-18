Odisha Reports 13 COVID Deaths In Last 24 Hours, Tally Mounts To 682

Bhubaneswar: Death toll due to coronavirus continues to rise in Odisha as thirteen more people from the State have succumbed to the deadly virus in the last 24 hours as informed by the Health and Family Welfare Department today.

Two deaths each are reported from Puri, Kendrapara and Khordha districts, one each from Bargarh,Bolangir,Mayurbhanj, Cuttack, Gajapati, Kandhamal districts and from Bhubaneswar.

1.A 25 year old male of Bargarh district.

2. An 82 year old male of Bolangir district.

3.A 49 year old male of Bhubaneswar who was also suffering from Chronic Kidney Disease.

4.A 65 year old female of Cuttack district who was also suffering from Diabetes.

5.A 53 year old female of Gajapati district who was also suffering from Diabetes.

6.A 77 year old male of Kandhamal district who was also suffering from Dilated Cardiomyopathy, Severe Left Ventricular Dysfunction, hypertension.

7.A 78 year old female of Khordha district who was also suffering from Diabetes.

8.A 39 year old male of Khordha district.

9. A 90 year old female of Kendrapada district.

10. A 97 year old female of Kendrapada district.

11. A 50 year old male of Mayurbhanj district.

12.A 65 year old male of Puri district who was also suffering from Coronary Artery Disease.

13.A 79 year old male of Puri district

The death toll in Odisha has risen to 682.