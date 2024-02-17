Odisha: Remuneration of MDM cooks, assistants hiked to Rs 2000

Bhubaneswar: Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on Saturday announced remuneration increase of MDM cooks and assistants who are working in the schools across Odisha from to Rs 2000. Earlier the amount was Rs 1400. Besides, if any MDM cook, worker dies during service, his/her next of kin will be given ex gratia of Rs 1 lakh, a note from the CM’s office said.

Odisha CM has increased the amount of remuneration of the Mid day Meal (MDM) cooks and assistants working in different schools of the State. The amount has been increased from Rs 1400 to Rs 2000. This announcement will benefit about one lakh 10 thousand cooks and assistants working in about 55thousand schools of the State. An amount of Rs 74 crore will be spent by the State Govt to meet the expense of this benefit.

Apart from this, if a cook or assistant dies during his/her service her next of kin will be provided with an ex gratia amount of Rs 1 lakh. This increased salary will be applicable from October 2023 as an arrear.