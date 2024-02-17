Odisha: Contingent expenditure of Krushak Sathis hiked to Rs 18,000

Bhubaneswar: Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on Saturday announced an increase in the amount of assistance for the contingent expenses of the Krushak Sathis of the state.

The amount of assistance for their necessary expenses has been increased from Rs 12,000 to Rs 18,000 per year. By this, about 13,600 numbers of Krushak Sathis will be benefited. This increased amount will be applicable from October 2023.

It is noteworthy to inform that to help in agricultural extension work, the state government appointed leading farmers of the state as Krushak Sathi in 2007-2008. As many as two Krushak Sathis (friend of farmers) are working in each village panchayat of the State.

Appointed by Odisha Govt the Krushak Sathis make farmers aware about various issues related to agricultural work and also give necessary advice related to Agriculture.