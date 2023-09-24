Commissionerate Police conducts raids, detains many people and imposes fine for doing ‘khati’

Bhubaneswar: As part of its safe city drive, the Commissionerate Police today conducted raid at different places and detained several persons and imposed fine on them.

According to reports, the city police also today conducted evening combined MotorCycle patrolling with massive Raids on open drinking and Khati places is going on simultaneously at different areas of Capital, Laxmisagar and Chandrasekhar Police stations by PS officers and Team 60.

Till 9 PM, 6 persons have been lifted to concerned police stations while 12 OUP fine was imposed with Fine Rs 6000.

Likewise, as many as 16 persons sitting in playground, khati places of Capital PS area are being verified at Capital PS areas.

It is to be noted here that for ensuring zero tolerance towards open drinking and Khati in residential areas, a WhatsAppp number 7077798111 has been issued by Bhubaneswar Police to provide information. The identity of the person will be kept secret.

