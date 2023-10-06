Odisha: Medical Officers now can hire vehicles to monitor welfare programs

Bhubaneswar: In an important decision, the Health and Family Welfare department of Odisha government has now allowed the Medical Officers to hire vehicles to monitor welfare programs at various hospitals in the State.

Health Secretary Shalini Pandit has written in this regards to the Chief District Medical Officers (CDMOs), Public Health Officers (PHOs), Sub-Divisional Health Officers (SDHOs), Director of Capital Hospital and RGH- Rourkela.

“For providing adequate logistic support to CDM&PHOs, SDMOs and Medical Officers of AD/JD rank posted at district level and given charge as Programme Officers under different Programmes and Schemes, Government has been pleased to allow hiring of vehicles as indicated in the table below for official use to monitor proper implementation of Government Programmes,” the letter of the Health Secretary read.

The concerned head of the health facilities has been asked to follow the due procedure prescribed by the Finance Department for hiring of vehicles, the letter added.

The hospital authorities can hire a total of 96 vehicles for official use to monitor the proper implementation of health schemes.

While the District Headquarters Hospital (DHH), Capital Hospital in Bhubaneswar and RGH-Rourkela have been allowed to hire two vehicles each, Sub-Divisional Hospitals can hire one each for the purposes.

