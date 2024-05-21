WATCH: Swiggy agent unfazed by Stardom of Tapsee Pannu casually walks by, internet users react

Mumbai: In a recent video taken in Mumbai, a Swiggy agent was seen unfazed by the stardom of actress Tapasee Pannu while she was leaving the building.

In the video, it could be seen that while a Swiggy delivery agent was entering the building, the paparazzi standing at the gate were saying, “Arre hatt na.” The agent looked confused and paused for a brief movement before looking at the paps and then moving inside the building. While doing so, he crossed paths with the actress Tapasee Pannu, who was just leaving the place. The agent was unfazed by the actress and both did not share any eye contact and went their ways.

Outside the building, Tapasee was captured by the Paparazzi standing outside, who were saying “Ma’am please stop,” before she was about to enter the car.

The actress replied in a joking manner, “Main ruk jaungi toh aap sab mujhe party doge kya?” And then she left the place.

Netizens who saw the video were shocked to see the Swiggy boy’s reaction at the moment. Some also wrote that “the boy deserves an incentive for his dedication,” while others wrote things like “it’s very common to see celebrities in the area so average people don’t care much anymore.”.

Further, even Swiggy took X to share the video with the caption “Unbothered. Moisturized. Happy. In My Lane. Focused. Flourishing”

The video has gained around 1.9 million views and 13.1k comments on X as of now.