Odisha: Holy month of Kartika in Puri, free transportation of Habisialis to Jagannath Temple

Puri: The famous holy month of Kartika has begun since October 10, 2022 in Odisha. During this, habisyalis (widows) will stay in Puri to worship Lord Jagannath.

As the month-long observance of the pious Kartika month enters its first week, Habisiali devotees have immersed themselves in complete devotion to Mahaprabhu Shree Jagannath.

Puri District Administration has made provisions for free transportation of Habisialis to Shree Jagannath Temple.

The hassle-free commute along with accommodation and other amenities are designed to ensure a comfortable stay for the Habisiali devotees informed the district administration.

Arrangements have been made at the Vrundabati Nivas, Bagala Dharmasala, Bagedia Dharmasala and Mochi Sahi Kalyana Mandapa for staying of the habisyalis.

It is to be noted that proper arrangements have also been done for worship, darshan of the deities, bhajan, kirtan, spiritual discussion and Mahaprasad intake by the district administration.

From today, the habisyalis will take vow (Sankalpa) and will start the Kartika brata. They will offer their prayer to Raidamodar near Tulasi (sacred plant) chaura and will continue this brata for one month.

The Shree Jagannatha Temple Administration (SJTA) administration as well as the District administration has made special arrangements for Kartika month.

According to reports, 2935 habisyalis are staying in five centres arranged by the district administration of Puri.

All the security arrangements have been done by the administration. The Kartika brata will be officially inaugurated in Vrundabati Nivas by CM Naveen Patnaik through video conferencing.

It is noteworthy that, the rituals of Lord Jagannath and siblings in Puri Srimandir of Odisha for Kartika month will also begin from today. The Srimandir administration has decided the schedule for the rituals.

The Raidamodar puja and habisyali brata will continue till November 8.

It is worth mentioning here that after a gap of two long years, due to Covid the observation of Kartika month rituals will be done in full swing.