Odisha: Hirakud dam opens 8 more sluice gates

Sambalpur: Due to the rain in the upper catchment area, eight more sluice gates of Hirakud Dam have been opened on Thursday, said reports.

The Hirakud dam released this season’s floodwater into Mahanadi river through two sluice gates on Wednesday. The people in the low lying areas have been warned not to venture into the river bed.

According to reliable reports, presently water is being evacuated through 5 gates each have been opened on each side of the dam. Detailed reports awaited in this regard.