Odisha to experience heavy rainfall for next 3 days, orange warning to 10 districts for today

Bhubaneswar: Odisha continues to experience heavy rainfall due to the impact of the low-pressure area over the Bay of Bengal. The twin cities of Odisha have been experiencing heavy rain for the past 48 hours.

Weather forecasts predict heavy rainfall in the state in the next 24 hours. In view of the same, an orange warning has been issued to ten districts. These districts include Kalahandi, Nuapada, Kandhamal, Balangir, Bargarh, Boudh, Sonepur, Sambalpur, Nabarangapur, and Ganjam. Further, a yellow warning has been issued to seven districts for today in view of moderate to heavy rainfall.

The continuous and heavy rainfall in state has disrupted daily life. Low-lying areas are facing water logging situations. Odisha is likely to experience very heavy rainfall for the next three days. Rainfall in Odisha is expected to continue till September 16.

In the last 24 hours, Gopalpur has experienced the heaviest rainfall of 74.2 mm. While Nabarangapur recorded rainfall of 72 mm, Chatrapur recorded rainfall of 54.2 mm. The active low-pressure area is likely to cause heavy rainfall in several areas across Odisha and Chhattisgarh.