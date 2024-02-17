Odisha Government to recruit 7142 Accountant-cum-Data Entry Operators

Bhubaneswar: Odisha government has decided to recruit 7142 Accountant-cum-Data Entry Operators in all 6794 Gram Panchayats of the State.

In order to make GP Office more vibrant and viable, a new rule called Accountant-cum-Data Entry Operator (Method of Recruitment and Conditions of Service) Rules, 2022 has been framed, said reliable reports in this regard. Odisha has a total of 6794 Gram Panchayats.

As per the rules, 70% of sanctioned posts of Accountant-cum-Data Entry Operator shall be filled up by direct recruitment through independent Body that is Odisha Sub Ordinate Staff Selection Commission and 30% of sanctioned posts of Accountant-cum-Data Entry Operator shall be filled up by absorbing the eligible Gram Rojgar Sevak (GRS) to in the same with certain terms and condition keeping in view the work experience of Gram Rojgar Sevaks at Gram Panchayat level.

But as a one-time measure, the Grain Rojgar Sevak (GRS), who have been selected under MGNREGA Scheme on contract basis and have completed five years of continuous service and otherwise eligible, shall be absorbed against existing vacancies.

There is devolution of funds under CFC, SFC grants along with various other State and Union Government flagship programme to Gram Panchayats for implementation of several schemes at Gram Panchayat level.

The Government of Odisha has decided to recruit 7142 Accountant-cum-Data Entry Operators in all Gram Panchayats, Panchayat Samitis and Districts of the State to facilitate better, effective and timely regulation of official transactions, proper management, documentation of record and financial management of various schemes.

For this purpose, 7142 nos. of Accountant-cum-Data Entry Operator posts have been created. The Accountant-cum-Data Entry Operators will work under the administrative control of the Gram Panchayats.

The 73rd session of Odisha “Cabinet Meeting’ was held on Friday in the 3rd Floor Conference Hall of Lok Seva Bhawan in Bhubaneswar under the Chairmanship of Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik in which the above recruitment proposal was approved.

After the meeting was over, Minister, Forest, Environment & CC, PR & Drinking Water, I&PR Pradeep Kumar Amat, Chief Secretary Pradeep Kumar Jena and other Secretaries of concerned department briefed about the approved agenda items. 12 agenda items related to 10 different departments had been approved in the Cabinet.