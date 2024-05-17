Gold price in India increases for 24 carat on 17th May

Bhubaneswar: The price of gold in India has increased in India in the last 24 hours. On May 17, 2024, 24 carat gold (10 grams) was priced at Rs 74,020 while 22-carat gold (10 grams) costs Rs 67,850.

Odisha’s capital city Bhubaneswar, the rate of the yellow metal has decreased in the last 24 hours. On May 17, 2024, 24 carat gold (10 grams) costs Rs 74,020, while 22 carat gold (10 grams) costs Rs 67,850.

No changes in gold price were recorded in major cities of India.

City 24 carat 22 carat Delhi Rs 74,170 Rs 68,000 Mumbai Rs 74,020 Rs 67,850 Chennai Rs 74,130 Rs 67,950 Kolkata Rs 74,020 Rs 67,850 Hyderabad Rs 74,020 Rs 67,850 Bangalore Rs 74,020 Rs 67,850 Bhubaneswar Rs 74,020 Rs 67,850

Silver price in India

The rate of silver in India has increased in the last 24 hours. On May 17, 2024, silver costs Rs 89,100 per kilogram.