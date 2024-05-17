Gold price in India increases for 24 carat on 17th May
Bhubaneswar: The price of gold in India has increased in India in the last 24 hours. On May 17, 2024, 24 carat gold (10 grams) was priced at Rs 74,020 while 22-carat gold (10 grams) costs Rs 67,850.
Odisha’s capital city Bhubaneswar, the rate of the yellow metal has decreased in the last 24 hours. On May 17, 2024, 24 carat gold (10 grams) costs Rs 74,020, while 22 carat gold (10 grams) costs Rs 67,850.
No changes in gold price were recorded in major cities of India.
|City
|24 carat
|22 carat
|Delhi
|Rs 74,170
|Rs 68,000
|Mumbai
|Rs 74,020
|Rs 67,850
|Chennai
|Rs 74,130
|Rs 67,950
|Kolkata
|Rs 74,020
|Rs 67,850
|Hyderabad
|Rs 74,020
|Rs 67,850
|Bangalore
|Rs 74,020
|Rs 67,850
|Bhubaneswar
|Rs 74,020
|Rs 67,850
Silver price in India
The rate of silver in India has increased in the last 24 hours. On May 17, 2024, silver costs Rs 89,100 per kilogram.