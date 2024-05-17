Tiger roams in Baripada town of Odisha’s Mayurbhanj district, Locals terrified

Baripada: A tiger was spotted roaming in Baripada town in Odisha’s Mayurbhanj district on Friday morning. Following the incident, a panic has been created in the town.

According to sources, the big cat was see roaming in Bhanjapur area of the town. On receiving information, forest department official reached the spot and initiated a search operation.

More detailed reports related to the incident are awaited.

As the town is near the Similipal National Park, wild animals are often seen roaming near and inside the town. Earlier, a leopard was spotted in Jagannathpur village on the side of Lulung Road under Baripada forest division in Mayurbhanj district.

After receiving information, officers of Baripada range reached the spot and initiated a search operation.

Earlier, a man was killed after being attacked by a leopard in Odisha’s Sambalpur district. The incident has come to the fore from Orampada of Sahedi village under Nakatideula Range of Rairakhol of the district.

According to sources, on Shada Munda went to the forest to collect woods when he was attacked by a leopard.

On being informed, forest department officials reached the spot, seized the body and sent it for autopsy. The personnel have also initiated a probe into the matter.